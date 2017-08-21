JioCloud: One-stop solution for your files, music and documents JioCloud is a premium cloud storage service, which gives you free storage on signing up.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT You can download JioCloud app from Google Playstore or Appstore.

JioCloud, a safe home for your precious memories and more. https://t.co/y5fBMppmygpic.twitter.com/zJneOMM2M0 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 14, 2017



Here are the five features of the Jiocloud app:



1. What is JioCloud: JioCloud is a premium cloud storage service, which gives you free storage on signing up, says the official website jiocloud.com. It is an easy way to store, sync, stream, and share data. It can carry all one’s collection of music, photos, documents and contacts on the go.



2. How to use JioCloud: Download the app from Google Playstore or Appstore. You can also login to JioCloud from



3. Which devices support the app? On Android phones, you can use the app with an OS version 4.2 and above. On iPhones, iOS 9.0 and above support the app. On desktops, Windows 7 (64 bit), Windows 8.1 (64 bit) and Windows 10 (64 bit) are required. On Mac computers, use OS X (10.11 and above to access the app. Among web browsers, the latest two versions of Mozilla Firefox and the latest version of Google Chrome support this app. The latest version of Safari is also compatible with JioCloud.



4. How secure is Jiocloud: Data on JioCloud is in encrypted format, so that nobody can access it except yourself, the company said.



5. Do I need an internet connection to access JioCloud? One needs an internet connection or mobile data plan to upload, download and sync data. The files that have already been synced with your device can be accessed offline on your device.





Reliance Jio has been flooding the market with tempting offers. The telecom sector has now become a hot-bed of plans that offer more data and calls at lesser prices for both prepaid and postpaid users. The Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, however, has been a disruptive force for top players like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India since they launched their services in September, last year. Recently, Reliance Jio’s verified account @reliancejio tweeted on microblogging site Twitter saying, “JioCloud, a safe home for your precious memories and more. http://bit.ly/_JioCloud .”Here are the five features of the Jiocloud app:1. What is JioCloud: JioCloud is a premium cloud storage service, which gives you free storage on signing up, says the official website jiocloud.com. It is an easy way to store, sync, stream, and share data. It can carry all one’s collection of music, photos, documents and contacts on the go.2. How to use JioCloud: Download the app from Google Playstore or Appstore. You can also login to JioCloud from www.jiocloud.com . Enter your Jio user ID and password to login. If you have a Jio account, you do not need to create a separate JioCloud account. The login credentials you use to sign in to MyJio will also be used to sign in to JioCloud app.3. Which devices support the app? On Android phones, you can use the app with an OS version 4.2 and above. On iPhones, iOS 9.0 and above support the app. On desktops, Windows 7 (64 bit), Windows 8.1 (64 bit) and Windows 10 (64 bit) are required. On Mac computers, use OS X (10.11 and above to access the app. Among web browsers, the latest two versions of Mozilla Firefox and the latest version of Google Chrome support this app. The latest version of Safari is also compatible with JioCloud.4. How secure is Jiocloud: Data on JioCloud is in encrypted format, so that nobody can access it except yourself, the company said.5. Do I need an internet connection to access JioCloud? One needs an internet connection or mobile data plan to upload, download and sync data. The files that have already been synced with your device can be accessed offline on your device.