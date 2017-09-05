As Jio Turns One, It Gets Another Reason To Celebrate This is the seventh month in a row in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has topped the TRAI speed chart.

As Jio completes one year of its commercial launch on Tuesday, the mobile internet service provider had another reason to celebrate – it clocked the highest average data speed for the month of July, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said. This is the seventh month in a row in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has topped the TRAI speed chart, beating rivals like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Jio registered an average download speed of 18.331 mbps for July, as compared to Bharti Airtel at 9.266 mbps, Idea Cellular at 8.833 mbps and Vodafone India at 9.325 mbps.Commencing its wireless telecommunication services in all 22 service areas from September 5, 2016, Jio entered the telecom market with free voice call offer.Ever since its launch, Jio has had a disruptive effect on the telecom sector with most rivals huddling up to roll out attractive offers to woo the maximum number of customers.Analysts say this competitive environment is likely to persist in the telecom industry in the future as Jio is likely to maintain its disruptive pricing policy to gain market share.Last month, Reliance Jio opened booking for its single SIM, 4G-enabled feature phone - called JioPhone. It reportedly received more than 6 million bookings for the JioPhone in the first tranche of booking.Reliance Jio is also offering data worth Rs 1,999 and unlimited voice calls for free to new customers who buy its WiFi router J ioFi On July 21, it was announced that Jio acquired more than 100 million customers in just 170 days. On an average, it added seven customers per second every single day.