Jio Rs 349 Recharge Pack: 20 GB Data For 56 Days Without Any Daily Limit

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the country's telecom industry, has launched two new recharge plans under its revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer. The two new recharge plans - Rs 399 and Rs 349 - look to address the needs of different customers and to increase the company's overall blended ARPU (Average Revenue per User), say telecom analysts. Jio's new recharge pack priced at Rs 349 comes with 20 GBs of 4G speed data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. This means a Jio customer can actually use the entire 20 GBs data in a single day or spread it over the 56-day period.For Jio customers consuming the entire 56 GBs of high speed data before expiry of validity period, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. Along with 20 GBs of data, Jio also offers unlimited free voice calling (local plus STD) for the entire validity period of 56 days in the Rs 349 recharge pack. Telecom experts say Jio's Rs 349 plan has a better potential to attract customers compared with its other plans, which mainly have a daily 4G data limit of 1 GB.Other than the Rs 349 pack, Jio has also launched a recharge pack priced at Rs 399. Jio's Rs 399 pack comes with 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services.Under the revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, Jio has also increased the data offering in its popular Rs 309 pack. Jio Prime members will now get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days - as against 28 days earlier - under the Rs 309 recharge pack. Local and STD calls are also free with the Rs 309 pack.Here are all available recharge packs of Reliance Jio:(A snapshot of all prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio as given on its website)Reliance Jio's voice and data offerings have led to increased competition in the telecom industry. In a bid not to lose existing customers, many incumbent telecom players have launched newer plans every other day to match the recharge options of Jio. State-owned telecom player BSNL recently launched a recharge pack at Rs 429, offering unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data per day for 90 days to its prepaid customers.Airtel and Vodafone have also launched similar plans.