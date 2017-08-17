Jio Recharge: Rs. 309 Vs Rs. 399 Plan And How To Get Cashback

With the launch of a revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer last month, Jio customers now have more options to recharge their Jio numbers. In good news for Reliance Jio customers, the telecom operator has extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans as the benefits under its Summer Surprise scheme come to an end. With Jio's new Rs. 399 recharge, existing and new Prime members will get 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services.

Under the revised Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed the Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers for Rs. 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. The Rs. 309 recharge pack was one of the most popular recharge plans offered by Jio. With the revised Rs. 309 offer, now the per day cost comes to Rs. 5.52 compared to Rs. 4.75 in case of the Rs. 399 pack. Similarly, if they recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, they will get 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which gives 20 GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in one day or spend it over 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, the company said.

Here's a look at the revised prepaid plans by Jio, as per its website:

Meanwhile, if you recharge your Jio number using PhonePe, a Flipkart-owned mobile wallet, you will get a flat Rs. 75 cash back.Here are 10 things to know about the Jio recharge cashback offer:1) The offer starts from August 14 and is valid till 11.59 pm on August 21. To get a flat cashback of Rs. 75, you have to do a minimum recharge of Rs. 300.2) This offer can be availed on first Jio prepaid recharge transaction during the offer period.3) Cashback is also available on advance Jio prepaid recharge transaction as well.4) The offer is applicable on both iOS and Android devices.5) The cashback can be used for recharges, bill payments, merchant transactions across PhonePe.6) You can't withdraw the cashback amount to any linked bank account or transferred to other users.7) If the offer overlaps with other existing offers, the maximum of the offers is applicable.8) The transaction must be initiated and completed by the user within the PhonePe app.9) If you have exceeded the monthly wallet transaction limit of Rs. 20,000, the cashback amount will be credited to your wallet on the first day on the following month.10) The recharge transaction must be initiated and completed by the user within the PhonePe app.