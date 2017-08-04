Jio Recharge Plans: What You Get In Rs 399, Rs 309 Packs

In good news for Reliance Jio customers, the telecom operator has extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans as the benefits under its Summer Surprise scheme comes to an end. Jio customers, who enjoyed data services at 4G speed for three months at low cost, can now continue to avail the benefits with a newly launched recharge pack priced at Rs. 399. With Jio's new Rs. 399 recharge, existing and new Prime members will get 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services. Jio has also announced attractive exclusive plans for JioPhone.Under the revised Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers at Rs. 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. The Rs 309 recharge pack was one of the most popular recharge plans Jio had. Similarly, if they recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, they will get 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier.Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which includes 20 GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in 1 day or spend it over 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, the company said.



Last month, Reliance Jio launched a single SIM, 4G-enabled feature phone -Jio Phone - targeting to capture a bigger pie of the 50 crore feature phone users' market. Jio has launched the phone with an "effectively free" price tag. The JioPhone can be bought at a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500. The company has also launched attractive tariff plans exclusively for JioPhone. The entry-level phone will allow its users to do unlimited voice calls, enjoy free data and SMS at a monthly recharge of Rs. 153. The phone will also give free access to Jio apps for 28 days.



Jio last month also announced two sachets priced at Rs. 24 and Rs. 54, which will allows JioPhone users to use data and call benefits for two days and seven days respectively.



