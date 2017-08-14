Jio Recharge Plans: Rs 309 Pack Vs Rs 399 Pack And Other Plans With Jio's new Rs. 399 recharge, existing and new Prime members will get 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jio has announced two sachets priced at Rs. 24 and Rs. 54 Highlights Jio has extended benefits of Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans Jio's new Rs 399 recharge comes with 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days Rs 399 pack also includes free voice calls, SMS, MyJio app services



Under the revised Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed the Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers for Rs 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. The Rs. 309 recharge pack was one of the most popular recharge plans offered by Jio. With the revised Rs 309 offer, now the per day cost comes to Rs 5.52 compared to Rs 4.75 in case of the Rs 399 pack. Similarly, if they recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, they will get 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier.



Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which includes 20 GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in one day or spend it over 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, the company said.



Here's a look at the revised prepaid plans by Jio, as per its website:



Jio last month also announced two sachets priced at Rs. 24 and Rs. 54, which will allow JioPhone users to use data and call benefits for two days and seven days respectively.



With the launch of a revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer last month, Jio customers now have more options to recharge their Jio numbers. In good news for Reliance Jio customers, the telecom operator has extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans as the benefits under its Summer Surprise scheme come to an end. With Jio's new Rs. 399 recharge, existing and new Prime members will get 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services.Under the revised Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed the Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers for Rs 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. The Rs. 309 recharge pack was one of the most popular recharge plans offered by Jio. With the revised Rs 309 offer, now the per day cost comes to Rs 5.52 compared to Rs 4.75 in case of the Rs 399 pack. Similarly, if they recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, they will get 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier.Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which includes 20 GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in one day or spend it over 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, the company said.Here's a look at the revised prepaid plans by Jio, as per its website:Last month, Reliance Jio launched a single SIM, 4G-enabled feature phone - called JioPhone , targeting to capture a bigger pie of the 50-crore strong market of feature phone users. Jio has launched the phone with an " effectively free " price tag. The JioPhone can be bought at a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500. The company has also launched attractive tariff plans exclusively for the JioPhone. The entry-level phone will allow its users to do unlimited voice calls, enjoy free data and SMS at a monthly recharge of Rs 153. The phone will also give free access to Jio apps for 28 days.Jio last month also announced two sachets priced at Rs. 24 and Rs. 54, which will allow JioPhone users to use data and call benefits for two days and seven days respectively.