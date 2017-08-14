Jio Recharge: Get Flat Rs 75 Cashback On PhonePe. Details Here

Now, recharging your Jio recharge becomes more cost effective with a new limited period offer from PhonePe, a Flipkart-owned mobile wallet, which is giving a flat Rs 75 cash back on Jio prepaid recharge. Most of the Jio customers, who have enjoyed free voice calls and high speed data at ultra-low cost under the Jio Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, now have to recharge their numbers to continue enjoying the services. With the revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, which Jio launched last month, Jio customers can continue to get 1 GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 399. (Here are 10 things to know about the Jio recharge cashback offer:1) The offer starts from August 14 and is valid till 11.59 pm on August 21. To get a flat cashback of Rs 75, you have to do a minimum recharge of Rs 300.2) This offer can be availed on first Jio prepaid recharge transaction during the offer period.3) Cashback is also available on advance Jio prepaid recharge transaction as well.4) The offer is applicable on both iOS and Android devices.5) The cashback can be used for recharges, bill payments, merchant transactions across PhonePe.6) You can't withdraw the cashback amount to any linked bank account or transferred to other users.7) If the offer overlaps with other existing offers, the maximum of the offers is applicable.8) The transaction must be initiated and completed by the user within the PhonePe app.9) If you have exceeded the monthly wallet transaction limit of Rs 20,000, the cashback amount will be credited to your wallet on the first day on the following month.10) The recharge transaction must be initiated and completed by the user within the PhonePe app.