Jio Hiring Over 250 For Its Customer Service Team. Details Here

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, is looking to hire around 275 individuals for customer service roles. Inviting candidates for available positions for its Customer Service team, Reliance Jio said: "...As a part of the Customer Service team, you will interact with our customers, understand their problems, identify the gaps and take action to deliver a world class digital experience." With unlimited calling service, highly competitive data tariffs and now the JioPhone, Jio looks set to increase the competitive intensity in the telecom sector in the coming months, some analysts say.Various customer service roles listed by Jio on its careers portal - careers.jio.com - include onboarding lead/executive, digital repair specialist, relationship manager and area service in-charge positions. The roles, according to Reliance Jio Infocomm, involve handling of customer queries, their real time resolution and seamless platform-based on-boarding, among others.The jobs were divided across the length and breadth of the country, with roles in Bengaluru, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Chennai, among other states/territories.RolesFor the role of repair specialist, Reliance Jio was looking at candidates with "10+2/ITI/Diploma/Certification in Device Care" with experience of 0-4 years. The skills required for the position included customer focus, problem solving, spares operations knowledge and knowledge of CRM (customer relationship management ) Systems, according to the Jio website.For Onboarding Lead roles, Jio sought graduates with experience of 4-6 years, it noted.How to applyJio's careers portal was accepting online applications. For this, the candidate is required to register and login.Once registered, a user can login and update his or her profile to apply for the desired role.