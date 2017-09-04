Jio Effect: What Vodafone Is Offering In Rs 87 SuperWeek Plan Vodafone's SuperWeek plan priced at Rs 87 includes 250 MB of data on 4G-enabled devices. Reliance Jio plans have led to rising competition in the telecom sector with many telecom firms revising their tariffs.

Amid a highly competitive telecom market led by Reliance Jio, Vodafone India is offering up to 250 MB of mobile data to its prepaid customers at Rs 87, among other benefits. In its special prepaid recharge voucher, or "bonus card", telecom company Vodafone is offering 250 MB of mobile data to its prepaid customers using 4G-enabled smartphones, according to its website. Customers using other devices will be allotted 50 GB of data in the Rs 87 pack, a Vodafone India customer care executive said. The Rs 87 pack is a bonus card. Valid for seven days, this SuperWeek pack also includes unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone local and STD calls and is part of the telecom operator's "SuperPack" series of offers that are focused on hourly, nightly, daily and weekly usage.The Vodafone SuperWeek plan priced at Rs 87 comes with unlimited local and STD V2V (Vodafone-to-Vodafone) calls, 100 minutes of local and STD calls to other networks and 250 MB or 50 MBs of data depending upon the customer's handset, according to the Vodafone India website - vodafone.in. The Vodafone SuperWeek plan is a "weekly" offer which means it comes with a validity of seven days.(Vodafone's SuperHour pack comes with a validity of seven days)Vodafone prepaid customers can activate the pack through a USSD or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data service code. A customer having Vodafone prepaid connections can dial the USSD code *444*87# from his or her mobile phone to activate the Rs 87 SuperWeek pack.Reliance Jio's aggressive offers has forced the other operators to come up with competitive offers by revising their plans and lowering their tariffs.Vodafone is also offering hourly unlimited plans to its prepaid customers starting at Rs. 7. Under its "Super Hour" plans valid for limited period, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone is offering its customers "unlimited" benefits such as free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data. Under the bonus pack of Rs 7, Vodafone offers unlimited local Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls with a validity of one hour.Reliance Jio has extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer to its customers with new plans . In a recharge pack priced at Rs 399, Jio customers get 1 GB of data per day at 4G speed for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services. Another pack priced at Rs 309 comes with 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier.