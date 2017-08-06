Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers 1GB Of 4G Data Per Day In Rs 445

Highlights Vodafone offer comes with prepaid SIM, up to 1GB of high speed data a day Vodafone Campus Survival Kit available in select colleges in Delhi Offer valid only for new connections, says telecom company

Amid heightened competition triggered by aggressive data tariffs from Reliance Jio, Vodafone India has announced a special tariff pack to its select student customers, offering discounted rates and goodies including a booklet of "Value for Money hacks". Vodafone's special offering, called Vodafone Campus Survival Kit, comes with a prepaid SIM card, up to 1GB of high speed data per day for 84 days and unlimited calling, among other benefits. The Campus Survival Kit is available in select colleges in Delhi. The Vodafone Campus Survival Kit is aimed at reaching out to students "in over 100 colleges & youth hang out zones in Delhi-NCR", the Indian arm of British telecom major Vodafone said in a press release.Vodafone has priced its Campus Survival Kit at Rs 445. The offer is valid only for new connections. Subsequent recharges will cost Rs 352 to offer the same benefits, it said. Only available on new connections, the scheme costs Rs 445, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing an email response from Vodafone India Delhi circle business head Alok Verma.Vodafone's new scheme will offer students unlimited voice calls, 1GB per day of 3G or 4G data for 84 days, discount coupons and a messenger bag free as part of the offer. Subsequent recharges will be for Rs 352 that will give the above-mentioned benefits, the agency noted.Vodafone's Campus Survival Kit equips students with a complete telecom solution and provides value for money hacks and offers "through exclusive discount deals curated specifically for students", the telecom operator said in a press release dated July 29.Vodafone said it has set up free Wi-Fi zones "around favorite students hangout spots", including Hudson Lane and Kamla Nehru Market in the national capital. The Campus Survival Kit, it said, will also come with a "trendy messenger bag" free of cost. Each kit also contains a booklet of deals including recharge vouchers, discount coupons from Ola, Zomato and various other brands, plus a series of value for money life hacks, it noted.Vodafone India is planning to roll out the Campus Survival Kit scheme across the country in a phased manner.Vodafone's offer comes after Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, announced a new recharge priced at Rs 399, offering 1 GB of high speed 4G data per day for 84 days. Many telecom operators have been announcing new offers to counter Reliance Jio.Vodafone India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc, has a network of more than 110 Wi-Fi hotspots across Delhi-NCR, it noted.