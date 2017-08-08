Jio Effect: Starting At Rs 7 Per Hour, Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calling, Data Vodafone's Super Hour pack of Rs 21 comes with 4G/3G data for the validity period.

Vodafone India's Super Hour offer started on January 7, 2017 Highlights Vodafone offers hourly unlimited plans to prepaid, postpaid customers Benefits include free Vodafone local calls, unlimited 4G/3G data Jio's offers have led to intensified competition in telecom sector



Amid intense competition in India's telecom industry due to aggressive data pricing by Reliance Jio Vodafone is offering hourly unlimited plans to its prepaid and postpaid customers starting at Rs 7. Under its "Super Hour" plans offered for a limited period, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone is offering prepaid and postpaid customers "unlimited" benefits such as free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data. Reliance Jio, which last month made a new announcement relating to its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, has intensified competition in the telecom sector leading to announcement of new offers and revision in existing offers by incumbent operators, some analysts say.While Vodafone's prepaid customers can activate the Super Hour offers by recharging, postpaid customers can subscribe to the plans by dialling the respective USSD or unstructured supplementary service data codes.Here are some other things to know about Vodafone India's "Super Hour" packs:1. "Enjoy unlimited entertainment with unlimited internet. Get a pack of Vodafone SuperHour to enjoy 1 hour of unlimited Internet - worry free...Vodafone SuperHour packs are also available for unlimited talking for 1 hour...Subscriber may contact the customer care regarding any queries, complaints, disputes pertaining to the Offer," read a message by Vodafone India on the Vodafone India app.2. Rs 7 per hour: In a Super Hour pack priced at Rs 7, Vodafone offers unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls for 1 hour.3. Rs 21 per hour: Vodafone's Super Hour pack of Rs 21 comes with 4G/3G data for the validity period.4. "1 hour duration will be based from the time the pack is made active in Vodafone systems for all packs," Vodafone India said on its app - My Vodafone.5. Period: Vodafone India's Super Hour offer started on January 7, 2017. Packs are on offer till December 1, 2017, it said.6. Vodafone's Super Hour scheme is available on a multiple recharges, which means eligible customers can subscribe to the offer any number of times.7. In the service areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa, Voice Super Hour will get activated from the next nearest hour. "For example, if unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local voice pack gets activated at 2.45 pm, customer will get the unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local voice benefit from 3 pm," it said.8. Also, the 3G/4G speed data packs under the Super Hour scheme are not applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh, a document available on the My Vodafone app showed.9. The offer is not applicable for Unlimited Data pack users. Vodafone also offers integrated "Voice plus Data" plans Vodafone SuperDay and Vodafone SuperWeek, which enable its prepaid customers to enjoy benefits of unlimited local and STD calling with free data up to 250 MB for over a validity of one day and seven days respectively.10. The 2G Voice Super Hour offer is available Pan-India, Vodafone said.