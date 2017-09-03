Jio Effect: At Rs 25, Reliance Communications (RCom) Offers 1 GB Mobile Data The Rs 25 pack will take care of "all the browsing needs" of a user, RCom said.

Reliance introduces 1GB day pack at Rs. 25 for all your online browsing needs. Recharge here: https://t.co/fFeoVHe5FOpic.twitter.com/6cdIaQRTgd — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) August 29, 2017

Reeling under the aftermath of a spree of offers from rival Reliance Jio, billionaire Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) is now offering data pack priced at Rs 25, which comes with 1GB (Gigabyte) of mobile data. The Rs 25 pack will take care of "all the browsing needs" of a user, RCom said on microblogging site Twitter. "Reliance introduces 1GB day pack at Rs. 25 for all your online browsing needs. Recharge here: http://goo.gl/6mUU0g," RCom or Reliance Mobile posted on Twitter.However, RCom has not specified if the pack is 2G- or 3G-friendly. Reliance Jio has led a mobile data tariff war in the telecom sector with its aggressive pricing. Many telecom operators have in the recent months revised their offerings and announced attractive tariffs to counter additional competition. Reliance Jio's upcoming commercial launch of a 4G-enabled feature phone, called JioPhone, may further intensify competition in the sector, some analysts say.Last month, RCom posted its third quarterly loss in a row as its heavy debt load and a price war triggered by Jio continued to weigh on sales and profit. It reported a net loss of Rs 1,221 crore for the first quarter ended June as against a profit of Rs 54 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations fell 33.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,494 crore, while finance costs rose to Rs 998 crore.Among other recharge options, Jio provides its members with 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days in a voucher priced at Rs 399, along with free voice calls, SMS and access to MyJio app services.Jio has also revised its Rs 309 recharge pack to offer 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier.