Jio Effect: In Rakhi Pack, BSNL Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calls At Rs 74

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is offering 1GB of high speed data in a special limited-period recharge pack aimed at the Rakhi festival. Priced at Rs 74, BSNL's 'Rakhi pe Saugat' voucher comes with unlimited on-net calling - BSNL-to-BSNL local and STD calls - and 1GB data, the telecom company said on microblogging site Twitter. The Rakhi offer comes with a validity of seven days, it said. Besides 1GB of 2G/3G data, BSNL has also included 74 minutes of off-net calling along with its 'Rakhi pe Saugat' voucher - which means calls from BSNL to other networks.BSNL's Rakhi offer is available from August 3. "Distance cannot separate this special bond...Unlimited calling with BSNL's Rakhi pe Saugat offer," BSNL added.Jio's free call offers and data tariffs has intensified competition in the telecom sector, wherein incumbent players are announcing new deals every other day, say some analysts. Many other telecom operators have also revised their existing data offers and announced new offers in a bid to their protect market share.Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced a special offer for its prepaid users with 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at Rs 399.Meanwhile, BSNL last month extended high speed data benefits to its select broadband customers. Under its "Happy Browsing Offer", BSNL offered complimentary pre-FUP (fair usage policy) download speed after breaching of the usage cap. According to multiple responses by BSNL to users' queries on microblogging site Twitter, certain customers were offered pre-FUP internet speed even after they breached the prescribed limit under its fair usage policy.