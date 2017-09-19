Jio Effect: In Latest Scheme, Airtel Offers 60 GB Free Data Airtel's free 60 GBs offer is comparable with another scheme offered by the telecom major earlier this year.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Existing Airtel postpaid customers can avail this offer through the MyAirtel app How to avail free 60 GB Airtel data

Go to the MyAirtel app and click on 'claim free data'. Proceed by following the instructions displayed on the screen. On successful completion, the free data is credited into the customer's account within 24 hours, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.



Airtel's free 60 GBs offer is comparable with another scheme offered by the telecom major earlier this year.



Bharti Airtel had in July offered 10 GBs of free data per month for three months in a promotional scheme, called "Monsoon Surprise". Under this offer, Airtel postpaid customers downloading the Airtel TV app received total data benefit of 30 GBs (10 GBs per month).



The telecom sector has witnessed heightened competition ever since Reliance Jio made its entry with free calling and aggressive mobile data pricing, say some analysts.



On September 11, Bharti Airtel became the second telecom operator, after Reliance Jio, to start its



Jio is also set to deliver a low-cost 4G feature phone called JioPhone to customers. Bharti Airtel

is in talks with multiple handset makers to bring a



Amid stiff competition in the telecom industry to claim and retain customers, Bharti Airtel is now offering up to 60 GBs of free data to its postpaid customers installing mobile app Airtel TV on their smartphone. The Airtel TV app, which provides Live TV streaming services, has to be downloaded and installed by the user so that he or she can avail 10 GBs data per month for six months, the telecom company said. Existing Airtel postpaid customers can avail this offer through the MyAirtel app.Go to the MyAirtel app and click on 'claim free data'. Proceed by following the instructions displayed on the screen. On successful completion, the free data is credited into the customer's account within 24 hours, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.Airtel's free 60 GBs offer is comparable with another scheme offered by the telecom major earlier this year.Bharti Airtel had in July offered 10 GBs of free data per month for three months in a promotional scheme, called "Monsoon Surprise". Under this offer, Airtel postpaid customers downloading the Airtel TV app received total data benefit of 30 GBs (10 GBs per month).The telecom sector has witnessed heightened competition ever since Reliance Jio made its entry with free calling and aggressive mobile data pricing, say some analysts.On September 11, Bharti Airtel became the second telecom operator, after Reliance Jio, to start its 4G VoLTE service in Mumbai. Currently, Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology across the country. Other telecom players have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with support of their other established networks - 2G and 3G. Jio has made voice calls on its 4G network free for lifetime.Jio is also set to deliver a low-cost 4G feature phone called JioPhone to customers. Bharti Airtelis in talks with multiple handset makers to bring a 4G phone for a price as low as Rs. 2,500-2,700 to take on Reliance Jio.