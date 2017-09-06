Jio Effect: BSNL's New Rs 429 Plan With Unlimited Calls, 90GB Data

Get #BSNL unlimited calling with our new combo 429 plan. pic.twitter.com/hfjZh3KXl4— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 5, 2017
Elaborating on the offer, RK Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board said, "This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs. 429, that is, Rs. 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario." BSNL also said that the Rs 429 plan will not be available in the Kerala circle.
BSNL Chief Executive Anupam Shrivastava said, "Reliance Jio has hit hard our revenue, particularly in the mobile segment." It could take two years to three years before the company posts a net profit, he added.
The entry of Jio has shaken the entire telecom sector. Jio's Rs 399 recharge option is currently more popular among users. It provides 1GB of data per day for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services.
BSNL's outstanding debt was over $1.2 billion at the end of March 2016, its latest public financial data shows. The debt has been capped in part by the use of cash reserves of $5 billion. (With Agency Inputs)