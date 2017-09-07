Jio Effect: BSNL Announces Rs 8, Rs 19 Vouchers For Lowering Call Rates

Highlights BSNL Rs 8 voucher reduces on-net call rate to 15 paise per minute Rs 8 Special Tariff Voucher comes with validity of 30 days BSNL offer includes off-net calls at rate of Rs 0.35 per minute

Enjoy #BSNL low calling rate on on-net and off-net STV. pic.twitter.com/jbB5lPOUP3 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 6, 2017

Amid high competition in the telecom sector after entry of Reliance Jio, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a low calling rate voucher which helps to reduce call rate to 15 paise per minute. This was said by the telecom operator on microblogging site Twitter. BSNL said its STV (Special Tariff Voucher) of Rs 8 will lower the BSNL-to-BSNL call rate to 15 paise per minute for 30 days from the date of recharge. "Enjoy #BSNL low calling rate on on-net and off-net STV," BSNL said. On-net calls refer to calls made from home network (BSNL in this case) to another connection within the home network.BSNL's latest STVs also offer lower rates for off-net calls - which are calls made from BSNL to other networks. The STV priced at Rs 8 will also include off-net calls at the rate of 35 paise per minute. This means BSNL users subscribing to the Rs 8 STV will be able to enjoy calls to other networks at the tariff of 35 paise or Rs 0.35 per minute.BSNL's "rate cut" special tariff vouchers can also be subscribed for a validity of 90 days. At Rs 19, the same rates - 15 paise per minute for calls on BSNL network and 35 paise for other networks - can be enjoyed for a validity of 90 days, BSNL added.BSNL also shared the customer care number 1800-345-1500 for more details.Free voice call and low-cost mobile data tariffs by Reliance Jio have heightened competition in the telecom sector. resulting in incumbent operators lowering their tariffs, say analysts.BSNL has in the past revised many of its plans and vouchers.State-run telecom company BSNL has also announced a new plan priced at Rs 429, under which it is offering 1GB of data per day for a validity of 90 days. BSNL's Rs 429 plan also comes with unlimited calls - local and STD - across all networks.