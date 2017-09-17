Jio Effect: At Rs 249, BSNL Offers 1 GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls

#BSNL to #BSNL unlimited Local/STD calling and 1GB data per day for just Rs 249. pic.twitter.com/r8IzRaArYc — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 15, 2017



BSNL's Rs 249 STV or special tariff voucher is a limited-period offer, available till October 25, 2017, according to the company's website - bsnl.co.in.

Amid high competition led by Reliance Jio, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a prepaid offer at Rs 249 which includes 10 GB of data per day. As competition in the telecom sector gains momentum amid highly competitive mobile data pricing by Reliance Jio, state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched prepaid pack priced at Rs 249 with voice and data benefits. BSNL's Rs 249 recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 1 GB of data per day. BSNL's Rs 249 pack also includes free BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls (local and STD) and 1 GB of data per day, BSNL said on microblogging site Twitter.(A screenshot from the BSNL website)BSNL Rs 429 rechargeTelecom operator BSNL has also announced another prepaid pack with the dual benefit on voice calls and data. Priced at Rs 429, this BSNL recharge pack comes with unlimited voice calling and 1 GB of data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile customers.Reliance Jio's entry in to the telecom industry has triggered a pricing war among operators. Incumbent telecom operators are launching new plans every other day to retain customers and halt Reliance Jio's aggressive attempts to grab market share, say some analysts.Reliance Jio Infocomm, the provider of telecom services under brand name Jio, has launched several plans to its prepaid and postpaid customers, offering unlimited calls and low priced mobile data. With a new recharge pack priced at Rs 399, Jio customers get 1 GB of data per day at 4G speed for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services.Under a plan priced at Rs 149, Jio offers unlimited local and STD calls to mobile or landline numbers across India plus 2 GBs of data for 28 days.Jio has also launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which comes with 20s GB of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs of data even in one day or spend it over 56 days. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps, Jio said.