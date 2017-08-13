Jio Effect: At Rs 1,099, Get Unlimited Data Without Speed Restrictions For A Month In a special pack priced at Rs 1,099, for its prepaid customers, BSNL is providing data benefit without any speed restriction.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering unlimited data at Rs 1,099. In a special tariff voucher (STV) for its prepaid customers, data benefit under the Rs 1,099 pack will come "without any speed restriction", BSNL said on microblogging site Twitter. Freebies with the Rs 1,099 pack - in this case internet or data - come with a validity of 30 days, according to BSNL's website - bsnl.in. After the period of 30 days, the data is charged at the rate of 3 paise per 10 KB or kilobyte, BSNL added.The price of Rs 1,099 for this voucher is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax), according to the BSNL portal. Under GST, telecom services are taxed at the rate of 18 per cent.BSNL has revised some of its postpaid plans to add multifold data benefits. BSNL's data offers on the postpaid plans starting at Rs. 99. The telecom operator introduced 250 MB of data with its plan priced at Rs 99 per month. Earlier, this postpaid offering by BSNL came without data. All other benefits under the Rs 99 plan remain unchanged.BSNL has time and again its prepaid and postpaid offerings in the recent months, amid increasing competition in India's telecom industry.Aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio has boosted competition in the sector, leading to revision of data tariffs and announcement of new offers by many incumbent telecom companies, say some analysts.Meanwhile, BSNL has announced a limited-period offer to celebrate Onam festival. Called "Onam Plan," BSNL's Onam Plan offer is available for its prepaid subscribers in the Kerala circle. The Onam Plan is priced at Rs. 44 and comes with a validity of 365 days. As part of the Rs. 44 Onam Plan, BSNL is offering benefits such as 500 MB of data and call rates starting at five paise per minute for 30 days to its new customers, according to BSNL Kerala's website.