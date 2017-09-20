Jio Effect: Airtel Offers Bonus 30 GB Data, Rollover, Free SIM Delivery Facility

Bharti Airtel has announced a new offer for new postpaid customers, under which it is offering 30 GB or gigabytes of free data over three months. The free 30 GB offer, dubbed "Bonus 30 GB" by Airtel, will be applicable on orders placed online, the telecom company said on its website - airtel.in. The offer also includes free SIM delivery. That means a customer signing up for Airtel's postpaid connection online will get 30 GBs of data with the SIM delivered at his or her doorstep. The offer is valid on all Airtel postpaid plans apart from the Rs 299 plan, Bharti Airtel said on its website. Also, the total allotment of 30 GBs comes with a monthly limit of 10 GBs with the facility to roll over or carry forward the unused data in a month to the next month, Bharti Airtel added.Airtel's "unlimited" series of postpaid plans range from Rs 499 to Rs 1,199 per month and include unlimited local and STD calls.Airtel has also announced a new data plan for its postpaid customers, offering 60 GBs of data free for six months and free live TV services. To avail the offer, the customer needs to download and install Airtel TV app following which the free data will be credit to their accounts within 24 hours, Bharti Airtel said on its website. Under this promotional scheme, Airtel users will get 10 GBs of per month for six months.Highly competitive pricing of mobile data and the facility of free voice calling by new entrant Reliance Jio has forced incumbent players to announce new plans or revising existing offers to protect their market share, say some analysts.