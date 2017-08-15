Jio Effect: Airtel Offers 1,000 GB Free Data To New Broadband Users

Surf more with a bonus of 1000 GB FREE data on your Airtel Broadband connection with plans starting at Rs. 1099. >> https://t.co/Kh7CLm0mbQpic.twitter.com/xq0KAxtyDg — airtel India (@airtelindia) June 30, 2017

Bharti Airtel is offering 1000 GB or gigabytes of "free data" in broadband plans starting at Rs 1,099 in select cities including Delhi. This was said by the telecom major on microblogging site Twitter. Called "Airtel broadband big byte offer", the data offer from Bharti Airtel comes at a time when Reliance Jio's aggressive data pricing has forced many operators to come up with competitive offers. The additional data on offer under this scheme, called "Bonus Data", will be valid till March 31, 2018 and is "valid only for online purchase", according to Airtel's website. "The Offer is valid only in India and redeemable only upon taking fresh subscriptions to Airtel's select DSL (digital subscriber line) broadband rental plans in accordance with the present terms and conditions," Airtel added.In Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, for example, Airtel is offering five broadband plans priced from a monthly rental of Rs 899 to Rs 1,799, according to its website.Among these plans, the benefit of 1,000 GBs of additional data starts at the Rs 1,099, which comes at a speed up to 40 Mbps or megabytes per second. The broadband plan priced at Rs 1,799 a month comes at speed up to 100 Mbps, according to the website.In Bangalore, Bharti Airtel is offering four broadband rental options - Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,149 and Rs 1,299. Here the 1,000 GB offer comes only in the Rs 1,299 plan, which provides data at the speed of 40 Mbps.In Chennai, the telecom company is offering the 1,000 GB extra data benefit in two plans - Rs 1,249 and Rs 1,499. While the Rs 1,249 plan comes with speed up to 40 Mbps, the Rs 1,499 option offers up to 100 Mbps, Airtel's website showed.Similarly, in Hyderabad, Airtel is offering four plans - Rs 700, Rs 1,050, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,999.In Mumbai, the plans are priced at Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 999.