Jet Airways Offers Discount On International Flights In 7-Day Sale

Jet Airways has announced a 20 per cent discount on base fare on select international flights from India in a limited-period promotional scheme. Jet Airways said the "Great Premiere Sale" was to promote international travel for its "premiere" class customers. Bookings for Jet Airways' seven-day sale are open till September 6, 2017, with immediate travel validity, according to Jet Airways. Without divulging the total number of seats on offer under the "Great Premiere Sale", Jet Airways said the offer is valid for travel on direct flights on its international network for both one-way and return journeys on a first come, first served basis.Jet Airways also said the discount of up to 20 per cent is applicable "on base fare in Premiere for travel from India across our international network".For more information on sales and validity, guests may contact their travel agents or access the offer through the through the airline's website at www.jetairways.com, Mobile App, or contact the Call Centre at (City Code) 3989 3333, Jet Airways added in a press release dated August 31.Jet Airways' scheme is applicable on booking class 'P' or Premiere, which comprises "a world-class product including the luxury of spacious seating in quiet cabins, where guests can experience fine dining on-board, with a choice of their preferred meal under the customised 'Dine Anytime' feature".Guests can enjoy their favourite Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, popular TV shows and TV Shorts, business news and audio compilations on offer, Jet Airways noted.Jet Airways operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas. The airline operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 113 aircraft, the press release noted.