Jet Airways Offers 30% Discount On Fares Under Independence Day Sale Travel period under Jet Airways 'freedom' sale for domestic flights will be valid from September 5.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jet Airways currently operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas. Mumbai: Full service carrier Jet Airways on Thursday announced a special fare scheme to mark India's 70th Independence Day. The six-day sale, starting August 11, will offer 30 per cent discount on economy and 20 per cent on premiere class travel, the airline said in a release. Jet Airways stated that the discount is applicable on both one-way and return base fares. Users can book their tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 international destinations across Jet Airways' expansive network.



Travel period under the "freedom" sale for domestic flights will be valid from September 5. For international flights, the promotional tickets will be valid from September 15. Jet Airways, however, did not specify the number of seats available under the offer.



Commenting on the development, Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, said, "India's Independence Day is a special occasion that is celebrated in multiple hues by Indians all around the world. This Independence Day fare sale is our way of making this day more memorable. These special travel offers are another occasion for us to give wings to the aspirations of the global traveller."



Jet Airways currently operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas. The Jet Airways Group has a fleet size of 113, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.



Ahead of an extended weekend with the Independence Day and Janmashtami holidays,



Extended weekends are opportune for airlines to attract flyers especially in the lean season, which begins after the summer holidays and lasts until Diwali season, analysts say.



