IT Industry Body Nasscom Suggests This To Take On Blue Whale Menace

In an effort to stop a spree of unnatural deaths caused by the Blue Whale game that has claimed many innocent lives till now, IT industry body Nasscom and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) on Thursday asked the government to set up a hotline service or web portal. "We (Nasscom - DSCI) have also reached out to the Ministry of Women & Child Development to issue alerts to parents, schools and colleges, and recommended that it activate a hotline or web portal to receive tip-offs to identify sources of the game," the industry body said in a statement. Society needs to bear the responsibility to protect itself from cyberbullying and "bury the blue whale" menace for once and for all, it added.The central government has already asked major online players including Google, Facebook and WhatsApp to ensure that they remove links that lead to or promote the "deeply disturbing" game. "Instances of children committing suicide due to the Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India... You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or a similar game is immediately removed from your platform," Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a letter to the internet majors.Expressing a major concern over the availability of such a game on the internet, the letter added, "...it is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platforms to invite /incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide".The Blue Whale challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is assigned certain tasks for a period of 50 days with the final task that leads to a suicide. The game, which originated in Russia, has taken "more than six" lives across India in the age group of 12-19 years within a span of two weeks, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Wednesday.