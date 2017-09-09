Is Your Bank Account Linked To Aadhaar? Check Status Online

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced an online facility on its website using which you can verify whether your Aadhaar number has been mapped to your bank account.

Business | | Updated: September 09, 2017 08:24 IST
76 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Is Your Bank Account Linked To Aadhaar? Check Status Online

You can check your Aadhaar linking status with bank account online.

Highlights

  1. UIDAI has introduced an facility on its website to check Aadhaar linking
  2. All bank accounts of individuals need to be linked with Aadhaar
  3. Last date to do the linking is December 31, 2017
The government of India has made it mandatory to link the Aadhaar number to bank account of individuals. As per the government notification dated June 1, 2017, the last day to map your Aadhaar number with your bank account number is December 31, 2017. If you fail to do so by the deadline, then your bank account will become inoperative. Many banks, including India's biggest bank SBI, provide online facility to update Aadhaar number in bank accounts. If you have used the online facilities of banks to update Aadhaar number in your bank account, then you must have got online confirmation for the same. You can visit the bank branch and submit the documents to link your account with Aadhaar. But it may take some time to complete the process. In some new accounts, you might not remember whether you have given Aadhaar number while opening the bank account.

You need to ensure that your Aadhaar number is mapped to your account. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced an online facility on its website- https://uidai.gov.in/- using which you can verify whether your Aadhaar number has been mapped to your bank account.
 

Here is how to check Aadhaar linking status with your bank account



1)Visit UIDAI website- https://uidai.gov.in/

2) On the home page of UIDAI website click on "Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status" tab under "Aadhaar Services" menu.
aadhaar linking


3) Enter your Aadhaar number and the security code displayed on the screen and then click on "send OTP".

4) An OTP (one time password) will be send to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and click on "Login".

aadhaar linking


5) If your Aadhaar linking is done then it will show "Congratulations! Your Bank Aadhaar Mapping has been done" along with your bank name and linking date.

aadhaar linking


However, if you have multiple bank accounts and you have done Aadhaar mapping in all the accounts, it will not be shown on the UIDAI website. Only the last bank account mapped-in with your Aadhaar number will be displayed here. Also to use this facility, your mobile number must have been updated in your Aadhaar data.

Trending

Share this story on

76 Shares
ALSO READGauri Khan Invites Arjun Kapoor To Her New Store, Says He 'Deserves Big Discount'
Aadhaar bank account linkingAadhaar bank linking status

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................