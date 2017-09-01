Railway Tatkal Booking, Cancellation Rules, Charges In 10 Points

Highlights No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets No concession is allowed in Tatkal booking IRCTC has introduced new faclities to pay for Tatkal tickets

Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Second (sitting) 10 15 Sleeper 100 200 AC Chair Car 125 225 AC 3 Tier 300 400 AC 2 Tier 400 500 Executive 400 500

, which provides online e-ticket booking facility for Railways, processes about 1,30,000transactions daily. Bulk of these Tatkal tickets are booked within minutes of the quota opening. IRCTC has come up with new facilities to pay for the Tatkal tickets. IRCTC website also says that during the journey, at least one passenger, whose identity card number has been indicated on the ticket, will have to produce original proof of identity indicated on the ticket, failing which all the passengers booked on the ticket will be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly.Tatkal Booking Rules In 10 Points:1) Booking forAC classes open at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am, one day in advance of actual date of journey, excluding date of journey.2) Under the existing rule, no refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.3) Where confirmed reservation has been provided to RAC or waitlisted ticket holder at any time up to final preparation of charts, such ticket shall be treated as confirmed.4)for RAC or Waitlisted Tickets: Refund shall be made if the ticket is cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, says IRCTC website.5) In case of Tatkal ticket issued for travel for more than one passenger, some passengers have confirmed reservation and others are on waiting list, full refund of fare, less clerkage shall be admissible for confirmed passengers, subject to the condition that entire tatkal ticket is surrendered for cancellation up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, according to IRCTC website.6) If a train is running late by more than 3 hours or the train is cancelled, please file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with proper reason for claiming refund, says IRCTC website.7) No concession is allowed in8) IRCTC has introduced new facilities for payment of e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets: ePaylater (powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt. Ltd.) and Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies. These options enable to book tickets first and pay later.9) For example, in the ePayLater option, you get the payment link through email and SMS on making your booking. You get up to 14 days to make the payment. Basically, ePayLater pays for you whenever you book a ticket. And you have to pay 3.50 per cent as charges, plus applicable taxes.10) Tatkal charges per passenger are in addition to normal tickets. Tatkal charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given here below, according to the Railways website. (With Agency Inputs)