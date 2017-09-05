Infosys Delays September Quarter Results Announcement The September quarters results will be the first earnings announcement by Infosys after Nandan Nilekani's return as the non-executive chairman.

India's second largest IT company Infosys Ltd. delayed the announcement of its second-quarter results by more than a week, according to a filing by the company on Tuesday. In its earnings release for the June quarter, Infosys had given October 13, 2017 as the tentative date for announcing the financial results for the September quarter. The IT services major generally announces quarterly results within 15 days of the beginning of the next quarter but has this time set October 24 as a tentative date for releasing its September quarter results.Investors keenly watch for Infosys' results to gauge IT sector's growth in the country. Infosys is usually the second major IT firm after TCS to report earnings every quarter.The September quarter's results will be the first earnings announcement by the company after Nandan Nilekani's return to the company as the non-executive chairman. Mr Nilekani returned last month to head Infosys after an extended spat between founder NR Narayan Murthy and former CEO Vishal Sikka which culminated in the sudden resignation of the Mr Sikka and the exit of three board members, including Chairman R Seshasayee.