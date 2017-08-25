Infosys Board Says It Did Not Intend To Cause Anguish To Narayana Murthy

To put an end to the lengthy feud between the board and the company's cofounder Narayana Murthy, Infosys, under the leadership of new chairman Nandan Nilekani, today said that it was not the board's intention to cause "Mr. Murthy or any other affected person any personal distress or anguish while stating its point of view." Last week, Infosys board had singled out Mr Murthy for the abrupt resignation of CEO Vishal Sikka. Mr Murthy, responding to the board's allegations, said that he is "anguished" by the allegations. Mr Murthy had reiterated that his chief concern has been "the deteriorating standard of corporate governance".The board of directors of Infosys met today at a meeting chaired by its newly elected chairman Nandan Nilekani. In a shake-up of its board, Infosys board on Thursday appointed co-founder Nilekani as non-executive chairman. In a statement issued today after the board's meeting Infosys said: "In recent days there has been considerable discussion of the relationship between the board of directors of Infosys and NR Narayana Murthy who established the culture and ethos of Infosys, especially its culture of adhering to high corporate governance standards."The board, Infosys said, "believes it to be unfortunate that various differences of opinion have arisen between Mr. Murthy and the board in the recent past."Addressing his first press conference after his appointment as chairman, Mr Nilekani said his focus is on to bring stability and to build consensus.Appointment of a new CEO is also one of his top priorities, he said. Infosys has approved the appointment of the executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to work with its nominations and remunerations committee to review and identify the right candidate for the company's next CEO and MD.