IndiGo Rs 970 Offer Ends Today, 4 Days Left To Grab Air India Discounts

Gurgaon-based private carrier IndiGo's "Independence Day" offer will come to an end today. Under the promotional scheme, IndiGo is selling tickets as low as Rs 970 on select domestic routes. The IndiGo offer, which began on August 11, is applicable on travel between August 26 and March 24, 2018. A search on its website showed Rs 970 fare applicable on Delhi-Jaipur route. IndiGo said this offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur and Vadodara.(Image: IndiGo website)IndiGo also said the bookings under the offer should be done 15 days prior to travel. However, the airline did not disclose the number of seats under the offer as this is subjected to availability. IndiGo further stated that the offer is applicable on all booking channels.Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 1,941); Delhi-Nagpur (Rs 1,578), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,049), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,418) and Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,479) are some other routes which can be availed under this IndiGo offer.Air India, Jet Airways, Vistara are among the other airlines which announced promotional offers on the occasion of Independence Day sale. The special offers from Jet Airways and Vistara will end r today while Air India's "Freedom Sale" is open till August 20.Discount offers from airlines have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2017 were 561.55 lakh as against 475.79 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 18 per cent.