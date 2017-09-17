IndiGo Offers Tickets Starting Below Rs 1,100. Details Here

Highlights IndiGo offers tickets starting at Rs 1,099 on select one-way flights Flights from Chennai to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,120, IndiGo portal shows Airlines witnessing high competition amid rising passenger traffic

"An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of INR 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through Net Banking/ Credit Cards/Debit Cards (or SGD 10/AED 20/THB 105/OMR 2/NPR 320/USD 10/QAR 20)," IndiGo added.

IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,099 on select one-way flights on its domestic network. While the starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,099 is being offered on flights from Delhi to Jaipur, the airline is offering tickets below Rs 1,400 on routes including Chennai-Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Vizag-Hyderabad and Guwahati-Bagdogra, according to IndiGo's website - goindigo.in. Tickets for flights from Chennai to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,120, Jammu to Srinagar at Rs 1,168, Vizag to Hyderabad at Rs 1,249 and Guwahati to Bagdogra at Rs 1,320, according to the IndiGo website. Strong competition and robust passenger growth in the aviation section has led many carriers to offer discounted airfares. Some of the other starting all-inclusive fares being offered by IndiGo included Rs 1,285 for flights from Bengaluru to Chennai; Rs 1,499 for Jaipur to Delhi; Rs 1430 for Kochi to Chennai; Rs 1569 for Chandigarh to Delhi; Rs 1,597 for Lucknow to Delhi, and Rs 1,687 for Srinagar to Jammu, the portal showed.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Sunday showed tickets for select flights from Delhi to Jaipur in October were available at Rs 1,099.(A screenshot from IndiGo's bookings portal)IndiGo has also announced a new service that enables its passengers arriving at airports earlier than their flight schedule to board the earliest flight at Rs.1,000. Called 'IndiGo Early', the service offered by the airline is applicable to "all passengers travelling on a domestic flight, wanting to prepone their flight (within 4 hours)", the airline further said.Amid heightened competition in the aviation sector, many airlines have time and again offered discounts and attractive fares. In June, domestic air passenger traffic rose 19.98 per cent to 95.68 lakh, as compared to 79.75 lakh in June 2016, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.