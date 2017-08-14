IndiGo Offers Tickets From Rs 970, Delhi-Mumbai Below Rs 2,000 IndiGo did not disclose the number of seats available under the offer. This offer is subject to availability, it said, adding that the offer is applicable on all its booking channels.

Highlights Bookings under promotional scheme open till August 16, says IndiGo Flyers required to book tickets 15 days prior to travel Offer applicable for travel between August 26, March 24, it adds



The Rs 970 offer is applicable on the Delhi-Jaipur route, the airline said. A search on IndiGo's website showed the Rs 970 tickets available on the Delhi-Jaipur route at the end of this month.



Discount offers from airlines have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Jun 2017 were 561.55 lakhs as against 475.79 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 18 per cent.



Private carrier IndiGo is offering tickets from Rs 970 as part of a special promotional offer. This IndiGo offer is open for bookings till August 16 and is applicable for travel between August 26,2017 and March 24, 2018, the airline said on its website - goindigo.in. IndiGo said this offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur and Vadodara. And the offer is applicable on bookings made 15 days prior to travel.IndiGo did not disclose the number of seats available under the offer. This offer is subject to availability, it said, adding that the offer is applicable on all its booking channels.The Rs 970 offer is applicable on the Delhi-Jaipur route, the airline said. A search on IndiGo's website showed the Rs 970 tickets available on the Delhi-Jaipur route at the end of this month.The special fares under other routes include Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 1,941; Delhi-Nagpur Rs 1,578, Delhi-Pune Rs 2,049, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,418, and Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,479.Meanwhile, Jet Airways is also offering discounts under a special offer which closes on August 16. The 20 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in premiere and 30 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy on select flights within India and on international flights, Jet Airways said.Discount offers from airlines have spurred a strong growth in air travel in India. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Jun 2017 were 561.55 lakhs as against 475.79 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 18 per cent.