IndiGo Offers Tickets From Rs 1,000. Details Here

Highlights IndiGo offers Rs 1,005 tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati 8% off on base fare to students, senior citizens, says airline In June, domestic air passenger traffic rose 19.98% year-on-year

Amid rising competition among airlines operating in the Indian market, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,005 for select one-way flights. While the Rs 1,005 tickets were being offered on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, the airline was also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,174 for flights from Chennai to Bengaluru, according to its website - goindigo.in. Some other discounted all-inclusive fares included Rs 1,178 for flights from Delhi to Jaipur, Rs 1,220 for Jammu to Srinagar, Rs 1,478 for Srinagar to Chandigarh, Rs 1,589 for Jaipur to Delhi, Rs 1,592 for Chandigarh to Delhi, and Rs 1,597 for select flights from Lucknow to Delhi, the IndiGo website showed."An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of INR 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through Net Banking/ Credit Cards/Debit Cards (or SGD 10/AED 20/THB 105/OMR 2/NPR 320/USD 10/QAR 20)," IndiGo added.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Sunday showed tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati later this month were being sold at Rs 1,005.Gurgaon-based IndiGo last month offered special discounts under a promotional scheme focused on Independence Day. Under the offer, IndiGo sold tickets starting at Rs 970 for flights on select domestic routes.IndiGo student discountIndiGo has also introduced discounts to student & senior citizen flyers, according to its website. Such flyers are being offered 8 per cent off on base fare on base fare. Available on domestic flights only, the discount is applicable on bookings made through its website, IndiGo said on its portal - goindigo.in."Introducing Student discount where students above the age of 12 will get 8 per cent discount on the base fare along with 25 kgs of baggage allowance," IndiGo noted.IndiGo senior citizen discountThe airline is also offering a similar 8 per cent off on base fare to senior citizens - those above the age of 60, the website noted.Riding high on heightened competition in the aviation sector led by robust growth in passenger traffic over the past few months, many airlines have time and again offered discounts and attractive fares in the recent past. In June, domestic air passenger traffic rose 19.98 per cent to 95.68 lakh, as compared to 79.75 lakh in June 2016, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.National carrier Air India earlier this month offered a 50 per cent discount to select categories of flyers.