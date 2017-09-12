IndiGo Offers 'Earliest Flight Out' Service At Rs 1,000. Details Here Called 'IndiGo Early', IndiGo's this services service is applicable to "all passengers travelling on a domestic flight, wanting to prepone their flight (within 4 hours)", the airline said.

Highlights 'IndiGo Early' aimed at those wanting to fly earlier than booked flight Passenger must be physically present at airport, says IndiGo Customer can opt for IndiGo Early within 4 hours of flight, it adds



Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo Early



IndiGo said eligible customers can opt for the IndiGo Early offer within four hours of their scheduled flight.



Explaining the offer, IndiGo said: The time difference between the desired flight and the booked flight should be a maximum of 4 hours, which means if the original flight booked is at 4:00 pm, the flight can be preponed to a flight which is departing at or after 12:00 noon.



"The basis to calculate the difference of 4 hours, has to be between the departure time of the original flight and the desired flight and not on the basis of the passenger reporting time," IndiGo further said.



"Passenger must be physically present at the airport as the change can be done only at the airport," IndiGo said.



The service can only be used for flying earlier than the scheduled flight, not for postponing it. "Changes can be done only for preponing the flight and not for postponing the flight," IndiGo noted.



The request for change will be confirmed only 60 minutes before departure.



The IndiGo Early offer is subject to the availability of seats and a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per passenger (fee is subject to change), it said.



Unaccompanied minors cannot ask for change of flight themselves, only their parents/guardian at the origin station can request for this service.



The IndiGo Early scheme is not applicable on group bookings. "This service shall not be extended to passengers booked under group fares," IndiGo noted.



The IndiGo Early service is not applicable on international flights, the airline added.



Meanwhile, IndiGo was offering all-inclusive tickets starting at



