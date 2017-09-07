IndiGo Offers All-Inclusive Rs 1,000 Tickets. Details Here

IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on one-way flights. IndiGo is offering tickets priced at Rs 1,005 on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati. The airline was also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,178 for flights from Delhi to Jaipur, according to its website - goindigo.in. Other discounted all-in starting fares included Rs 1,920 for flights from Jaipur to Ahmedabad, Rs 1,220 for Jammu to Srinagar, Rs 1,597 for Lucknow to Delhi, and Rs 1,583 for select flights from Srinagar to Jammu, the IndiGo website showed.A search on IndiGo's bookings portal on Thursday showed tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati later this month were being sold at Rs 1,005.(A chart on the IndiGo portal displaying airfare offered on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route)"An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of INR 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through Net Banking/ Credit Cards/Debit Cards (or SGD 10/AED 20/THB 105/OMR 2/NPR 320/USD 10/QAR 20)," IndiGo further said.Also, tickets for some flights from Delhi to Jaipur were being sold at Rs 1,178.(A chart displaying the IndiGo airfare trend on the Delhi-Jaipur route)IndiGo student discountIndiGo recently introduced discounts to student and senior citizen flyers, according to its website. Such flyers were being offered 8 per cent off on base fare. Available on domestic flights only, the discount is applicable on bookings made through its website, IndiGo said on its portal - goindigo.in. "Introducing Student discount where students above the age of 12 will get 8 per cent discount on the base fare along with 25 kgs of baggage allowance," IndiGo noted.IndiGo senior citizen discountThe airline was also offering a similar 8 per cent off on base fare to senior citizens - those above the age of 60, the IndiGo portal noted.Amid heightened competition among airlines operating in the Indian aviation sector and robust growth in passenger traffic, many airlines have time and again offered discounts and attractive fares in the recent past. In June, domestic air passenger traffic rose 19.98 per cent to 95.68 lakh, as compared to 79.75 lakh in June 2016, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.National carrier Air India earlier this month offered a 50 per cent discount to select categories of flyers.