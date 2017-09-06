IndiGo Announces Fresh Sale With Fares Starting Just Above Rs 1,000

Highlights The IndiGo offer is applicable on select domestic routes only The airline did not specify the number of seats available under the offer IndiGo has also introduced discounts to student and senior citizen flyers

(Image: A screenshot from IndiGo's website)

IndiGo is offering discounted one-way fares starting at Rs 1,005 on select domestic routes. The Rs 1,005 fares are applicable on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, according to the IndiGo website. A search on the airline's website - goindigo.in - showed the fare available in mid-September period. "An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of INR 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through Net Banking/ Credit Cards/Debit Cards (or SGD 10/AED 20/THB 105/OMR 2/NPR 320/USD 10/QAR 20)," IndiGo added. The airline, however, did not specify the number of seats available under the offer.Chennai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,174), Delhi-Jaipur (Rs 1,178), Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,220), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,230), Agartala-Guwahati (Rs 1,259) and Coimbatore-Chennai (Rs 1,268) are few other routes to check under IndiGo's offer.IndiGo has also introduced discounts to student & senior citizen flyers, according to its website. Such flyers are being offered 8 per cent off on base fare on base fare. Available on domestic flights only, the discount is applicable on bookings made through its website, IndiGo further said on its portal."Introducing Student discount where students above the age of 12 will get 8 per cent discount on the base fare along with 25 kgs of baggage allowance," IndiGo stated.For senior citizens (above the age of 60), the airline is also offering a similar 8 per cent off on base fare, it added.Many airlines have time and again offered discounts and attractive fares in the recent past amid the immense competition in the aviation sector. Domestic air traffic registered a growth of over 17 per cent in the month of July with airlines ferrying 95.65 lakh passengers as compared to 85.08 lakh passengers in the corresponding period last year, the government said.According to the government's monthly traffic data, IndiGo cornered 38.7 per cent of the market share, a slight drop from its 40 per cent share last month. The budget airline carried 36.99 lakh passengers.