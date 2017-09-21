Indian Railways Can Answer Your Queries Via SMS. Check Out How

Travelling with the Indian Railways just got easier! You can now enquire about the status of the arrival, departure, spot of your train, the availability of tickets, tatkal seats, timetime et al all via SMS (Short Message Service) from your mobile sent to the Railways. The SMS is to be sent to the number 139, according to the official Twitter account of Ministry of Railways‏ @RailMinIndia.Here are the various types of SMSes that need to be sent for specific inquiries:If you want to inquire the status of your ticket, you need to type PNR <10-digit PNR number>.For knowing about train arrival/departure, you can type AD .For enquiring about the current train location, type SPOT .To check the seat availability in general quota, type SEAT .To check the availability of seats under Tatkal scheme, type TSEAT .To check the name of your train or number, you must say: TN or TN .To know the time table, type TIME .To know the next train, type NEXT .To enquire about the train route, say: ROUTE .For train schedule, you can type SCHEDULE .In order to enquire about fare details, you can say: FARE .Class field is specified as follows:1A – First AC2A – Second AC3A-Third ACSL-SleeperCC-AC Chair Car2S – Second Sitting