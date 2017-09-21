Indian Railways Can Answer Your Queries Via SMS. Check Out How

September 21, 2017
Here are the various types of SMSes that need to be sent for specific inquiries:
If you want to inquire the status of your ticket, you need to type PNR <10-digit PNR number>.
For knowing about train arrival/departure, you can type AD <Train number> <STD code of Station>.
For enquiring about the current train location, type SPOT <Train number>.
To check the seat availability in general quota, type SEAT <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class> <G>.
To check the availability of seats under Tatkal scheme, type TSEAT <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class>.
To check the name of your train or number, you must say: TN <Train Name> or TN <Train number>.
To know the time table, type TIME <Train number>.
To know the next train, type NEXT <from station STD code> <To station STD code>.
To enquire about the train route, say: ROUTE <Train number>.
For train schedule, you can type SCHEDULE <Train number>.
In order to enquire about fare details, you can say: FARE <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class> <Quota: G (for general) /CK (for tatkal)>.
Class field is specified as follows:
1A – First AC
2A – Second AC
3A-Third AC
SL-Sleeper
CC-AC Chair Car
2S – Second Sitting
