Indian Railways Can Answer Your Queries Via SMS. Check Out How

Here are the various types of SMSes that need to be sent for specific railways inquiries.

Business | | Updated: September 21, 2017 19:18 IST
The SMS is to be sent to the number 139.

Travelling with the Indian Railways just got easier! You can now enquire about the status of the arrival, departure, spot of your train, the availability of tickets, tatkal seats, timetime et al all via SMS (Short Message Service) from your mobile sent to the Railways. The SMS is to be sent to the number 139, according to the official Twitter account of Ministry of Railways‏ @RailMinIndia.
Here are the various types of SMSes that need to be sent for specific inquiries:

If you want to inquire the status of your ticket, you need to type PNR <10-digit PNR number>.
For knowing about train arrival/departure, you can type AD <Train number> <STD code of Station>.

For enquiring about the current train location, type SPOT <Train number>.

To check the seat availability in general quota, type SEAT <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class> <G>.

To check the availability of seats under Tatkal scheme, type TSEAT <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class>.

To check the name of your train or number, you must say: TN <Train Name> or TN <Train number>.

To know the time table, type TIME <Train number>.

To know the next train, type NEXT <from station STD code> <To station STD code>.

To enquire about the train route, say: ROUTE <Train number>.

For train schedule, you can type SCHEDULE <Train number>.

In order to enquire about fare details, you can say: FARE <Train number> <Date: ddmmyy> <from station STD code> <To station STD code> <Class> <Quota: G (for general) /CK (for tatkal)>.

Class field is specified as follows:
1A – First AC
2A – Second AC
3A-Third AC
SL-Sleeper
CC-AC Chair Car
2S – Second Sitting



