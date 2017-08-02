Indian IT Going 'Increasingly Digital'. Jobs, Skills That Will Be In Demand

There have also been reports of layoffs by many IT companies, even though the industry has denied the allegations.

Business | | Updated: August 02, 2017 12:14 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian IT Going 'Increasingly Digital'. Jobs, Skills That Will Be In Demand

Indian IT is logging strong growth in digital business (Representational image)

Highlights

  1. Indian IT-BPM share increasingly going digital, says Nasscom
  2. Change occurring across every sector, IT industry impacted, it adds
  3. Industry body expects digital revenues to rise significantly by 2025
Indian IT industry is grappling with a huge change in technology landscape and stringent visa regime in multiple overseas markets. There have also been reports of layoffs by many IT companies, even though the industry has denied the allegations. However, Indian IT is logging strong growth in digital business, which has brought to the fore the requirement for new skills. Industry body Nasscom said in a report last month that "technological shifts are the most profound and reshaping businesses, and how we live... Indian IT-BPM share increasingly 'Going Digital' leading to a new war for talent".

In its study, titled 'Skilling for Digital Relevance', Nasscom said companies are making big bets on digital business. "This change is occurring across every sector. IT industry is not only driving these changes, but is itself impacted by it..."

Nasscom expects digital revenues of the Indian IT industry to comprise 38 per cent of the overall pie by 2025 as compared to 14 per cent in 2016.
nasscom digital skilling report nasscom site

Here are the skilling/reskilling requirement Nasscom pointed out in the report:

According to Nasscom there is a reskilling imperative around emerging job roles: Subject matter experts and hybrid professionals (domain + tech + soft skills)

New job roles: Cybersecurity, mobile app development, new user interfaces, social media, data scientists, platform engineering

New skills: Big data analytics, cloud & cybersecurity services, IoT, service delivery automation, robotics, AI/machine learning/NLP etc.

Subject matter experts: Graphic designers, humanities, sociology, security, finance, payments



Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READIncome Tax Filing Date Extended. You Can Claim HRA Without Landlord's PAN
IT sectorIT industryIT companiesIT hiringIT jobsIT professionalsNasscom

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................