In A First, ICICI Bank Launches Instant Credit Card Service

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of Instant Credit Card Service, which will enables its savings account customers to get a credit card instantly, in a completely digital and paperless manner. This is the first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian banking industry, the private sector lender said in a press release. Using the Instant Credit Card Service, pre-qualified customers can apply and get credit card number and other important details online, using which, he/she can immediately start shopping online, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive."The facility significantly improves customer experience as it allows to choose from a suite of credit cards and create a credit card instantly," ICICI Bank said.Through the Instant Credit Card Service, which is available round-the-clock and on all days, a customer can get a credit card instantly with a credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakh based on pre-checked bureau scores. The application procedure also incorporates an additional level of authentication in order to make the security of the offering robust, the Mumbai-based bank said.Currently, this facility to apply for a credit card is available through the Bank's internet banking platform. It will also be available shortly on iMobile, the Bank's mobile banking application.To apply for an instant credit card, customers can log in through their internet banking account, where they will be shown an option of availing a credit card with their individual credit limits. They can choose from a range of cards.They can then confirm their details on a pre-populated personal information page and submit the application by following the below simple steps.Click on the prequalified offers tabSelect the desired ICICI Bank Credit CardProvide a few required detailsAccept the terms and conditions, enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and click on the'Generate Card' button.