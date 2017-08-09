In A First, ICICI Bank Launches Instant Credit Card Service

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of Instant Credit Card Service, which will enables its savings account customers to get a credit card instantly, in a completely digital and paperless manner. This is the first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian banking industry, the private sector lender said in a press release. Using the Instant Credit Card Service, pre-qualified customers can apply and get credit card number and other important details online, using which, he/she can immediately start shopping online, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive.
"The facility significantly improves customer experience as it allows to choose from a suite of credit cards and create a credit card instantly," ICICI Bank said.
Through the Instant Credit Card Service, which is available round-the-clock and on all days, a customer can get a credit card instantly with a credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakh based on pre-checked bureau scores. The application procedure also incorporates an additional level of authentication in order to make the security of the offering robust, the Mumbai-based bank said.
Currently, this facility to apply for a credit card is available through the Bank's internet banking platform. It will also be available shortly on iMobile, the Bank's mobile banking application.
How to apply:
To apply for an instant credit card, customers can log in through their internet banking account, where they will be shown an option of availing a credit card with their individual credit limits. They can choose from a range of cards.
They can then confirm their details on a pre-populated personal information page and submit the application by following the below simple steps.
Click on the prequalified offers tab
Select the desired ICICI Bank Credit Card
Provide a few required details
Accept the terms and conditions, enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and click on the'Generate Card' button.