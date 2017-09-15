Idea Cellular 'Unlimited' Packs Explained: What You Get In Rs 11 Recharge

Highlights In Delhi circle, Idea offers Unlimited Packs priced from 24 to Rs 1,197 Idea's Rs 24 pack includes 100 MBs of 3G speed data for one day Idea's Rs 11 pack in Bihar & Jharkhand circle includes 50 MBs of data

Idea Unlimited Packs Delhi

Idea Rs 11 recharge

Idea Rs 1,298 pack

Idea Rs 3,249 recharge

MRP Category Tariff Validity (days) 1749 Local Special Tariff Vouchers Unlimited Local Mobile calls; Free 5 GB 3G Data & 100 Local/National SMS/day** 28 2249 National Special Tariff Vouchers Unlimited Local, National, Roaming (Incoming & Outgoing) calls; Free 7 GB 3G Data & 100 Local/National SMS/day** 28 3249 National Special Tariff Vouchers Unlimited Local, National, Roaming (Incoming & Outgoing) calls; Free 15 GB 3G Data & 100 Local/National SMS/day** 28

Idea 'unlimited' packs

Amid increasing competition in the telecom industry after the entry of Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular is offering "unlimited" benefits in recharge coupons starting at Rs 11. Idea Cellular offers similar benefits in packs priced differently across the telecom circles where it operates. Many of Idea Cellular's unlimited packs include unlimited calling and hundreds of GBs of 4G/3G/2G speed mobile data, according to its website - ideacellular.com. Aggressive pricing of mobile data and free voice calling offers by the latest entrant Reliance Jio has pushed incumbent operators to revise their tariffs and announce new plans, say analysts. While Idea Cellular's unlimited series of packs start at Rs 11, they go up to Rs 3,249.In the Delhi/National Capital Region circle, for example, the telecom company offers unlimited packs priced in the range of Rs 24-Rs 1,197. The lowest recharge pack offered under the "unlimited" series of offers is the Rs 24 pack. Idea's Rs 24 pack comes with unlimited local/STD Idea calls besides 100 MBs of 3G speed data' with 1-day validity , according to its website.Idea's Rs 11 recharge option is available in the telecom circle of Bihar and Jharkhand. Valid for one day, the Rs 11 pack comes with unlimited local Idea and STD Idea mobile calls as well as 50 MBs of 2G/3G/4G data, the telecom company said on its website. "4G handset users will get additional 50 MB 2G/3G/4G data," Idea Cellular added, while explaining the Rs 11 pack.(The STVs priced at Rs 11, Rs 42 and Rs 82 offered in the Bihar and Jharkhand circle as explained by the Idea Cellular portal)The most expensive unlimited pack offered in the Bihar and Jharkhand circle is the Rs 1,298 STV, which is valid for 28 days. Idea's Rs 1,298 recharge pack comes with benefits including unlimited local/national/roaming (incoming and outgoing) calls. The Rs 1,298 recharge coupon also includes 7 GBs of 2G data and 100 local/national SMS per day, according to the Idea Cellular website.The highest priced recharge among the 'unlimited packs' STVs comes at Rs 3,249. This pack is offered in the Himachal Pradesh circle. Valid for 28 days, Idea's Rs 3,249 recharge pack or STV is a national special tariff voucher. The Rs 3,249 pack offers unlimited local/national/roaming (incoming and outgoing) calls and 15 GBs of 3G speed data. Besides, the Rs 3,249 recharge pack also includes 100 local/national SMS per day, according to the Idea website.(Some 'unlimited packs' offered by Idea in the Himachal Pradesh circle, according to the Idea Cellular website)Terming its "unlimited" series of recharge packs as "the best pack for all your mobile needs", Idea Cellular has said unlimited STVs (special tariff vouchers) should not be used for any commercial activity. Commercial activity will mean customers using the said product for calling 100 unique callers in a week or more than 250 mins in a day or 1,000 mins in a week. Customers found violating these conditions would be charged a tariff of Rs. 0.30/minute, Idea Cellular added.Idea Cellular enables its prepaid customers to purchase recharge packs online through Idea Money, an initiative from Idea Mobile Commerce Services Ltd. (IMCSL). "Before an online recharge, kindly visit the Online tariff section for a detailed description," Idea Cellular said on its website.Reliance Jio recently added more options for its prepaid customers to recharge their connections with. Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 399, Jio users get 1 GB of data per day at 4G speed for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services.Jio prepaid customers can also with the telecom company's Rs 309 recharge to get 1 GB of 4G data daily for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. Similarly, under its recharge pack of Rs 509, Jio offers 2 GB of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days earlier. Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, has also launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which comes with 20 GBs of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit.Earlier this year, fair trade regulator CCI (Competition Commission of India) gave its nod to a merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone. The deal will create the country's largest telecom operator. The Vodafone India-Idea Cellular deal, announced in March this year, will create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.Post-transaction, Vodafone will own a 45.1 per cent stake in the merged entity while the Aditya Birla group, the parent of Idea Cellular, will have a 26 per cent shareholding.(With agency inputs)