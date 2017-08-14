IDBI Bank Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss

State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd posted a third straight quarterly loss on lower interest income and higher bad loans.
Net loss was 8.53 billion rupees ($133.15 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Monday.
IDBI Bank had posted a loss of nearly 32 billion rupees in the March quarter this year.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 24.11 per cent at end-June from 21.25 per cent at end-March and 11.92 per cent a year earlier.
Shares fell as much as 4.6 per cent to their lowest in 18 months in trading after the results.
