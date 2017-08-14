IDBI Bank Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss

Net loss was 8.53 billion rupees in June quarter, compared with a profit of 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Business | | Updated: August 14, 2017 14:56 IST
IDBI Bank had posted a loss of nearly 32 billion rupees in the March quarter this year.

State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd posted a third straight quarterly loss on lower interest income and higher bad loans.

Net loss was 8.53 billion rupees ($133.15 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Monday.

IDBI Bank had posted a loss of nearly 32 billion rupees in the March quarter this year.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 24.11 per cent at end-June from 21.25 per cent at end-March and 11.92 per cent a year earlier.

Shares fell as much as 4.6 per cent to their lowest in 18 months in trading after the results.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

