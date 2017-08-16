How To Verify Your Aadhaar Email, Mobile Number Details like mobile number and email registered with Aadhaar can be verified by using online tools provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar , the 12-digit identity number based on biometrics data, is to be quoted mandatorily for many tasks according to the latest rules. Be it filing your income tax return (ITR) or submitting your application for a PAN or Permanent Account Number. Details like mobile number and email registered with Aadhaar can be verified by using online tools provided by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues Aadhaar. "This feature can be used to verify email address and mobile number that has been declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later," reads a message on the UIDAI website.How to verify email on AadhaarThe UIDAI has provided a common tool that enables users to verify their email or mobile number online. This facility can be accessed by a link on the UIDAI website.Another way to access the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' tool is by visiting the UIDAI website homepage, and clicking on a link by the same name on right hand side.On the next page, fill in the mandatory fields in the form, titled 'Verify Your Email or Mobile Number'.Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, the email address you are looking to verify and security code in the respective fields.All letters to be filled in the form are case sensitive, which means uppercase letters and lowercase letters count as different characters.Click the 'Get One Time Password' button. OTP or one-time password is the password you receive on your mobile number for submitting a verification request. This OTP is sent to the email address registered with your Aadhaar.After this step, the online tool displays a message saying: "The OTP is sent to your registered Email ID. Check your Email ID."Go to your inbox - of the email account you want to verify - and look for an email containing the OTP.Enter the OTP received on email in the field on the right hand side of the page and click on 'Verify OTP'.In case of valid entries, the tool displays the message: "Congratulation! The Email ID matches with our records!"How to verify mobile numberFill in the Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the respective fields and click on 'Get One Time Password'.You will shortly receive your Aadhaar mobile verification code in an SMS. This password is sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.Enter the password received on your mobile in the OTP field.Click 'Verify OTP'.For valid entries, the next page displays the message: "Congratulation!The Mobile Number matches with our records!"Mobile number not registered with Aadhaar?"Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services," according to the UIDAI.In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), it adds.