How To Use SBI Services By Giving A Missed Call: 6 Key Aspects

Hold an account with India's largest bank SBI (State Bank of India)? SBI account holders wanting to block their cards, get e-statements and check balances can do so by giving a missed call. The account holder can give a missed call using the SBI Quick feature, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in. SBI Quick, also referred to as Missed Call Banking, is a free service from the bank wherein one can get many services by just giving a missed call or sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords from their registered mobile number, the SBI website added."Lost your ATM Card? With SBI Quick, you can block your card within seconds. Know more:http://bit.ly/SBI-Quick-," SBI said on microblogging site Twitter.The user must ensure that that his or her mobile number is updated with the bank account in order to be able to register for this service, according to the SBI portal.How to register for SBI Quick:One can send an SMS to number 09223488888 in the format 'REGAccount Number'.For example:REG 12345678901Use your registered mobile number for that particular account. A confirmation message will be received indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.If successful, you can start using the services. If unsuccessful, you should check the SMS format and the destination mobile number.You must ensure that your mobile number from which the SMS is sent is updated with SBI for that account number, according to the SBI website.Do you need an internet connection for SBI Quick?If one has an Android, Windows, iOS or Blackberry phone, he or she can download the SBI Quick app from the respective App store. Those having this app on their phone need not remember the various keywords and destination mobile numbers. A special feature of this app is that one can use it even without an internet connection, as the communication would happen over SMS or missed calls. Besides, the mobile app is not mandatory for using this facility, states the website.How to block ATM CardYou can block your ATM Card linked to the registered account in case of loss/theft.To block the card, send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 567676 in the following format:'BLOCKXXXX'(XXXX represents the last 4 digits of the card number)On acceptance of the request for blocking, you will get a confirmatory SMS alert containing the ticket number, date and time of blocking. Note that the ATM Card can also be blocked through the following means:By calling State Bank Contact CentreBy visiting the nearest SBI BranchBy logging on to the SBI website (only for personal segment customers)Other servicesBalance EnquiryTo get the last 'clear' balance on your account, you may give a missed call or send an SMS with text 'BAL' to the number 09223766666Mini StatementTo get a mini statement, which contains the last five transactions from the account, you may give a missed call or send an SMS 'MSTMT' to 09223866666E-Statement - last 6 monthsYou can avail an e-statement for the last six months of your savings bank account. The statement will be sent on your registered email ID with password encrypted PDF file, the portal noted.For this, you can SMS 'ESTMT' to 09223588888Education Loan Interest CertificateTo avail interest certificate of your education loan for a financial year, SMS 'ELI' to 09223588888Home Loan Interest CertificateTo avail interest certificate of your home loan for a financial year, SMS 'HLI' 09223588888ChargesFor a 6-digit number, i.e. 567676, premium charges will apply. For 10-digit numbers, SMS charges will be as per the customer's mobile bill plan. For missed call, there is no charge. If the customer listens to IVR of 3 seconds which will be played after 4-5 rings, he or she will be charged as per the mobile bill plan for three seconds, SBI noted.How to de-registerSMS 'DREG ' to 09223488888. You will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful de-registration. If successful, you will not be able to use the services until you register again. If unsuccessful, check the format and destination mobile number and try again, SBI added.SBI Quick also helps the user to generate an ATM pin, get details on home and car loans, and on the Prime Minister's social security schemes.