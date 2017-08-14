How To Register For 'Free' JioPhone Through SMS And Other Details

A Reliance Jio customer care executive said that you can also register your interest for the JioPhone through SMS also.

For JioPhone booking through SMS, you need to know the store code of nearest Jio Store.

JioPhone, which will be available for a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500, has become the most-awaited event in the telecom sector now. The 4G feature phone will be made available for beta testing from August 15 while the actual bookings will start from August 24. Users will start getting JioPhone by September on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who are interested to book a JioPhone can register their interest on the Jio website by clicking on the "Keep me posted" link. Other than the "Keep me posted" link, you have another method to register your interest for the JioPhone.

A Reliance Jio customer care executive said that you can also register your interest for the JioPhone through SMS also. To register your interest you have to type "JPyour area PIN codeJio Store code near your locality" and send it to 7021170211. You can get the store code by visiting your nearest Jio store.

Once you register your interest on the above number, Jio will keep you informed about any further development on JioPhone. Details like opening of booking near your Jio Store will be informed to you through SMS.

Till now, there is no official confirmation regarding the documents required and the amount you need to pay at the time of booking, the Jio customer care executive said.

Jio's marketing strategy for JioPhone is similar to the company's marketing strategy last year when it offered Jio services in beta stage, ahead of the actual rollout in September last year. Through this JioPhone, Reliance Jio is targeting to grab a bigger pie of the 50-crore feature-phone subscriber market, analysts say.

The entry-level phone will allow its users to do unlimited voice calls, enjoy free data and SMS at a monthly recharge of Rs. 153. The phone will also give free access to Jio apps for 28 days. Jio last month also launched two sachet recharge packs, priced at Rs 24 and Rs 54. These packs allow users to use data and call benefits for two days and seven days respectively.

