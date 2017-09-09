How To Link Your SBI Bank Account With Aadhaar Through ATMs

Aadhaar Linking through SBI ATM channel

or SBI, India's biggest lender, allows its account holders to link Aadhaar number with their bank account through its automated teller machines (ATMs).users have the option to upload their Aadhaar details online or through SMS in a particular format or by visiting the branch. The government of India has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to your bank account. According to the new rules, all existing bank account holders have to link their bank account to their Aadhaar within December 31, 2017.You can access any of SBI's ATMs and seed your Aadhaar with your Bank account.After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu "Service - Registrations"In this menu, select Aadhaar RegistrationYou can now select the account type after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.Other than ATMs, you can also link your Aadhaar number with your SBI bank account in three more ways. Here are they:If your mobile number is registered with thebank account, then you can send SMS to 567676 in the following format UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account numberIf the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to your SBI bank account, an SMS reply will be sent to youIf your mobile number is registered with the bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding requestThe Aadhaar number will be verified by SBI with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, SMS will be sent to customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar.If you are an internet banking user, then you can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screenOn clicking the above link, you will be directed to a screen where you have to select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on SubmitThe last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customerStatus of mapping will be intimated to the customer's registered mobile number.A customer can visit any SBI branch with a copy of his/her Aadhaar number or e-aadhaarAfter necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.





