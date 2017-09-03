Aadhaar Updation: How To Change Aadhaar Address, Mobile Number Online The UIDAI's self-service update portal enables users to submit a request to update their Aadhaar profiles in three steps: Login, Upload and selection of BPO service provider.

Highlights UIDAI self-service update portal enables users to submit request online Changes in name, date of birth, address, mobile, email can be requested Mobile number mandatory to receive password for login, says UIDAI



Need to update or change the address given on your Aadhaar card? The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has provided several tools on its website - uidai.gov.in - for the public. One of these tools enables users to apply for changes or corrections in select details including address fed into the Aadhaar database. Besides address, the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' tool on the UIDAI portal also lets individuals request a change in name, date of birth, mobile and email. But how to do it online?The UIDAI self-service update portal enables users to submit a request to update their Aadhaar profiles in three steps: Login with Aadhaar, Upload Documents and Select BPO Service Provider, according to its website. "Mobile number is mandatory to receive password for login," the UIDAI portal added. This mobile number is the one registered at the time of applying for Aadhaar enrolment.Once on the UIDAI website, find and click on the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' tool. This tool can also be accessed through its link Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP'. OTP is the one-time password the Aadhaar system sends on a user's registered mobile number.Enter this OTP in the specified field and click on 'Login'.On the next page, select address from the list and proceed.Fill in the correct details."Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language. The English spellings in the local language boxes may be modified to get the local language spelling correctly...," according to the UIDAI self-service update portal.Check the details thoroughly and proceed.At this stage, the user is required to submit the valid document supporting the requested correction. Users are required to upload original scan copies of the valid documents. "Upload only the valid documents to avoid update request from rejection," the UIDAI noted.Select from the available service providers and proceed.The system also displays estimated time required to process your request.At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.A similar procedure may be followed to make changes in other Aadhaar details (name, date of birth, mobile and email).The documents required for address change include passport, bank statement/passbook, statement of post office account/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving license, water bill and telephone landline bill, according to the UIDAI website. The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months, it noted.Some other eligible documents include government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU, property tax receipt (not older than one year), credit card statement (not older than three months), insurance policy, pensioner card, income tax assessment order, vehicle registration certificate (RC) and registered sale/ lease/rent agreement.