How To Activate Vodafone's Unlimited 'SuperHour' Offers At Rs 7, Rs 21

Amid intensified competition in the domestic telecom sector led by Reliance Jio, Vodafone India has announced hourly unlimited plans starting at Rs 7, offering benefits like data and free calls for the period of one hour. Called "SuperHour" plans, Vodafone's hourly packs come with benefits such as free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data for its prepaid customers. Customers can activate the plans through the company's app - called My Vodafone - as well as by dialing the respective USSD or unstructured supplementary service data code.Reliance Jio, which last month made new announcements relating to its Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme, has intensified competition in the telecom sector leading to announcement of new offers and revision in existing offers by incumbent operators.Many incumbent telecom operators have revised their data tariffs due to heightened competition led by Reliance Jio's data tariffs, say some analysts.How to activate Vodafone SuperHour packsRs. 7: Vodafone's SuperHour pack priced at Rs. 7 comes with unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls for the validity period - which is one hour. Customers can go to the My Vodafone app, activate the plan using the My Vodafone app. Once on the app, find the SuperPacks section and tap on it. Activate the pack by tapping the 'Activate' button.Rs. 21: Vodafone's SuperHour pack of Rs. 21 comes with unlimited 4G/3G data for the validity period (1 hour). This pack can be activated by tapping on the 'Activate' button or dialing the USSD code *444*21#. This was said in a message on the My Vodafone app.Under the SuperHour packs, the benefit on unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls is "not applicable on domestic roaming", the telecom operator said on its website - vodafone.in.Telecom company Vodafone India, which is the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone, has also come out with other 'SuperPacks' - including SuperDay, SuperWeek and SuperNight offers - which provide unlimited benefits for a limited period of time.