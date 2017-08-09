How To Activate Vodafone Rs 7, Rs 21 Unlimited 'SuperHour' Offers

Highlights Rs 7 pack includes unlimited Vodafone network local calls, says company SuperHour pack of Rs 21 comes with unlimited 4G/3G data for one hour SuperNight pack comes with 3G/4G data valid from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

Amid heightened competition in the telecom sector after the entry of Reliance Jio, Vodafone India has come up with hourly unlimited plans starting at Rs. 7. Called "SuperHour" plans, Vodafone's this scheme comes with benefits such as free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data for its prepaid customers. Vodafone's prepaid customers can activate or purchase 'SuperPacks' - including SuperHour, SuperDay, SuperWeek and SuperNight offers - through the telecom company's app - called My Vodafone. Customers can also activate the plans by dialing the respective USSD or unstructured supplementary service data code, a message on the app showed.How to activate Vodafone SuperHour packsRs 7: Vodafone's SuperHour pack priced at Rs. 7 comes with unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls for the validity period - which is one hour. Customers can go to the My Vodafone app, activate the plan using the My Vodafone app. Once on the app, find the SuperPacks section and tap on it. Activate the pack by tapping the 'Activate' button.Rs. 21: Vodafone's SuperHour pack of Rs. 21 comes with unlimited 4G/3G data for the validity period (1 hour). This pack can be activated by tapping on the 'Activate' button or dialing the USSD code *444*21#. This was said in a message on the My Vodafone app.Under the SuperHour packs, the benefit on unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls is "not applicable on domestic roaming", the telecom operator said on its website - vodafone.in.How to activate SuperDay packRs 18: Vodafone's SuperDay pack is priced at Rs 18 and comes with unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls - local and STD - and 100 MB of 3G/4G data on 4G handsets. Valid for one day, this pack can be activated using the app or by dialing USSD code *444*18#.How to activate SuperWeek PacksRs 52: Vodafone's SuperWeek pack of Rs 52 comes with unlimited calls and 250 MB of 3G/4G data for seven days. This pack can be activated by dialing USSD code *444*527#Rs 87: Valid for seven days, another SuperWeek pack comes with unlimited Vodafone calls and 250 MB of data, similar to the Rs 52 pack. Besides, it also has 100 minutes of calls to other networks. To activate this SuperWeek pack, you can dial the USSD code *444*87#, the app showed.How to activate Vodafone SuperNight packRs 33: This pack comes with unlimited 3G/4G data valid from 1:00 am to 6:00 am.Telecom company Vodafone India, which is the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone, had earlier announced a special tariff pack to select student customers. Under this offer, Vodafone provided discounted rates and goodies including a booklet of "Value for Money hacks".Reliance Jio, which last month made a new announcement relating to its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, has intensified competition in the telecom sector leading to announcement of new offers and revision in existing offers by incumbent operators.