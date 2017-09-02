How Much To Save A Day To Become A Crorepati. You Will Be Surprised!

Time required to earn Rs 1 crore Monthly Investment Required 6% 8% 10% 12% 20 Years Rs 21,535 Rs 16,864 Rs 13,060 Rs 6,596 25 Years Rs 14,358 Rs 10,445 Rs 7,474 Rs 5,269 30 Years Rs 9,905 Rs 6,665 Rs 4,387 Rs 2,832

Accumulating a corpus of Rs 1 crore is a dream for many. But many individuals who are in their early twenties don't follow a systematic investment habit, thinking that they will start, when they earn more. But you will be surprised to know that you don't need to save a lot of money every month to accumulate Rs 1 crore, provided you start early.As you can see in the above table, you need to save Rs 16,864 every month to accumulate Rs 1 crore wealth in 20 years if your wealth grows at 8 per cent compounding rate (quarterly compounding). In this case, you contribute around Rs 40.47 lakh to accumulate a savings of Rs 1 crore in 20 years and the remaining comes from interest component.To accumulate the same Rs 1 crore in 30 years at 8 per cent return, you need to save Rs 6,665 every month. But in this case, you contribute only Rs 24 lakh to accumulate Rs 1 crore wealth with the remaining Rs 76 lakh coming from interest component. This happens because of the power of compounding, which means your interest earns interest for you.In case of compounding, the longer will be the tenure of investing, more will be the interest component. So if you start early, you can accumulate big wealth even with small amount of saving.As shown in same table above, if you increase the return expectation to 10 per cent and 12 per cent then you need to save only Rs 4,387 and Rs 2,832 every month respectively for 30 years to accumulate Rs 1 crore wealth. You have many investment options to start with, with fixed deposit being the safest. However, in today's falling interest rate scenario, you cannot expect more than 6-7 per cent return from fixed deposits. Also, you have to factor in the income tax implications. The interest rates on small savings schemes are also declining over the past few years.But if you can cope with higher volatility, then you have other options like equity mutual funds, balanced funds and hybrid funds which can generate higher returns over the long term. Financial planners say that those in their early careers can take some exposure to equity funds and gradually reduce it as they approach retirement.