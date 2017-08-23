Home Sales Recover With Mumbai Vaulting To A 7-Year High

Highlights Homes costing less than Rs 50 lakh accounted for more than half the sales Affordable homes, classified as below Rs 25 lakh, made up 17% of sales Buoyant sales came despite tighter rules for developers

India's home sales are staging a recovery from a slump last year, when the government suddenly canceled most of the nation's currency to crack down on black money.Sales in Mumbai jumped to the highest in seven years in the second quarter, according to property consultancy Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt.Across eight major cities, sales gained 6 percent from the previous quarter.Homes costing less than Rs 50 lakh ($78,000) accounted for more than half the sales. Affordable homes, classified as below Rs 25 lakh, made up 17 percent of sales. Of the eight cities, Mumbai recorded the greatest proportion of sales of this type of dwelling, at 24 percent, data from Liases Foras showed.Inventory levels, calculated based on how long it would take to sell stock, fell from 47 months in the previous quarter to 44 months. Buoyant sales came even after the government rolled out tighter rules for developers, including restrictions on pre-selling apartments before building approvals, and requirements for registering projects with a regulator.Across the eight cities, sales rose 21 percent in the first quarter after a 15 percent decline in the fourth quarter. "Despite it being a tough quarter for real estate after the introduction of the new law, sales have risen," Pankaj Kapoor, the founder of Liases Foras, said by phone from Mumbai. "Developers were not allowed to market projects that were not registered with the regulator, still we saw an increase in sales -- that bodes well for the market."