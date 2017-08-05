Have You Verified Your Income Tax Return (ITR)? Details Here

Taxpayers can e-verify the return at the time of uploading the ITR form. In case the tax payer has already uploaded the return, he can still e-verify the same through "e-File >e-Verify Return" option after login. There are six methods available to e-verify the return.
1) Through Electronic Verification Code (EVC) received on registered mobile number and e-mail.(EVC is a 10-digit alphanumeric code which can be generated through e-Filing portal and is valid for 72 hours).
2) Through Aadhaar OTP
3) By login to e-Filing through net banking
4) EVC - Through Bank Account Number
5) EVC - Through Demat Account Number
6) EVC - Through Bank ATM
How to e-verify your ITR
Taxpayers are provided with four options to e-verify their ITR. Go to "e-File ->e-Verify Return" on the e-filing website. You will find the following four options.
Option 1: "I already have an EVC to e-Verify my return."
Under this option, you need to enter the pre-generated EVC in the provided text box and click "submit" to e-verify. After you do that, success message will be displayed, which means tax filing is complete.
You have to select the appropriate option to generate the EVC. The income tax department has issued a user manual to facilitate e-verification of ITR. For more details on the above four steps of e-verification you can see the manual.
Option 2: "I do not have an EVC and I would like to generate EVC to e-Verify my return."
If the taxpayer's income is less than 5 lakhs and if, refund/demand is less than or equal Rs 100 and e-mail id and mobile number registered is unique in e-filing profile, then the four options will be shown to the taxpayer to generate the EVC.
Option3: "I would like to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my return"
To generate Aadhaar OTP, Taxpayer's PAN and Aadhaar must be linked. An OTP is generated and sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Enter the OTP and click "submit" after which success page will be displayer.
Option 4: "I would like to send ITR-V/ I would like to e-Verify later'
If the taxpayer is not able to e-Verify the return at the time of uploading the ITR because of any reason then tax payer can choose Option 4. Download the ITR-V, sign it manually and send it to CPC through post within the time limit of 120 days from date of upload for your return to be treated as a valid return.