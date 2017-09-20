Government Approves Bonus For Railway Employees, 12 Lakh To Benefit

With an aim to boost services of the Indian Railways, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a productivity linked bonus (PLB) for Railway employees before the festival season. The productivity linked bonus or PLB would "service as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers," an official statement said. The move is expected to benefit about 12.30 lakh Railway employees, the government said.Here are top takeaways from the government statement on bonus for Railway employees:Productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2016-17 to be given to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel)About 12.30 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees likely to benefitPayment to be made before Dussehra/Puja holidaysWould service as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers