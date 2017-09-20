Government Approves Bonus For Railway Employees, 12 Lakh To Benefit

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a productivity linked bonus (PLB) for Railway employees before the festival season.

Business | | Updated: September 20, 2017 15:32 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Approves Bonus For Railway Employees, 12 Lakh To Benefit

The move is expected to benefit about 12.30 lakh Railway employees

With an aim to boost services of the Indian Railways, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a productivity linked bonus (PLB) for Railway employees before the festival season. The productivity linked bonus or PLB would "service as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers," an official statement said. The move is expected to benefit about 12.30 lakh Railway employees, the government said.

Here are top takeaways from the government statement on bonus for Railway employees:

Productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2016-17 to be given to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel)

About 12.30 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees likely to benefit

Payment to be made before Dussehra/Puja holidays

Would service as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READRyan School Owners Fail To Get Protection From Arrest In Student Murder Case
Railway bonusPerformance linked bonusBonus for Railway employees

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytmSBI Life Insurance IPOPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................